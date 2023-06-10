Apartment burglary victim reports suspect ate snacks

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman reported May 28 that somebody had broken into her apartment on Chattahoochee Circle and ate food from her pantry.
The resident told police that on May 27 somebody entered her apartment while her friend was in the shower and left the door open. There was no sign of force on the door, but the friend said it was locked.
When the resident checked her kitchen, she noticed a jar of pickles and a pack of Reese’s had been eaten, but nothing of value was taken. She told police the subjects were probably only interested in the food.
The resident told police only maintenance people from her apartment complex had keys to her apartment, so she believed a squatter may have been the culprit. Police encouraged her to get a security camera and gave her a case card but took no other action.