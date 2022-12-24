Antique cane collection stolen from man’s home

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 62-year-old disabled man reported that a collection of antique canes valued anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 had been stolen from his home Dec. 5, possibly by a caregiver.
The man, bed-ridden with MS, hired a caregiver through a medical assistance company. He said the caregiver gave “subpar” service before leaving. As she left, he heard a noise and called out, but he received no response.
When the man’s wife got home, she noticed the canes were missing from a container next to the front door. There were more than 10 canes, some with silver handles. They were collected over a 15-year period.
The caregiver was expected to return, but the man said she likely won’t.