Another burglary reported at Dunwoody self-storage

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a burglary that allegedly took place at the Public Storage facility on Dunwoody Park Aug. 20.
A victim reported his storage locker at the facility was entered sometime between July 29 and Aug. 20, and items worth about $4,000 were stolen.
The man said his unit’s combination lock was cut off and replaced with a different one.
The report identified no suspects, but documents show two other burglaries were reported at the facility on Aug. 14 and July 11.