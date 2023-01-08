Animal cruelty charges filed against Alpharetta man

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police officers have arrested a 46-year-old Alpharetta man on animal cruelty charges for allegedly attacking and injuring a dog at a local hotel.
Alpharetta police said officers responded to an animal cruelty call at the Extended Stay hotel on Rock Mill Road Jan. 2 and found a female dog seriously injured in one of the rooms.
Reports said the dog had multiple injuries on its head and body, and the dog’s owner had multiple cuts on his hands.
The owner allegedly admitted he had hit the dog, because it “wasn’t listening,” but throughout the interview with officers, the dog appeared too scared to approach the man. Officers concluded the animal had been abused by the owner.
Officers contacted an emergency veterinarian in Alpharetta, and once the dog was transported for medical treatment, they discovered it had sustained forced trauma to the eye and skull.
The owner was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and was transported to the Alpharetta Jail.