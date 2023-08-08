Angry Domino’s customer accused of brandishing gun

MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a 54-year-old Milton man for aggravated assault July 21 after he allegedly brandished a firearm during an altercation at Domino’s on Ga. 9.
The victim, an employee, said the suspect became angry over the time it took to prepare a pizza he had ordered, and he demanded a replacement order.
The victim said the suspect exited the store and was sitting in his car near the front of the restaurant with the door open when the victim walked out of the store to make a phone call. The victim said the suspect told him “I got something for you," then allegedly pointed a 9mm pistol at the victim from within his vehicle.
When the victim went inside to call the police, the suspect re-entered the store and shouted at him and another employee, before leaving in his black Nissan Altima.
Police located the suspect traveling southbound on Ga. 9 and performed a high-risk vehicle stop. The suspect repeatedly made statements that he didn’t do anything wrong, and that “defending yourself isn’t illegal,” the report said. Police found a gun in the car.
The victim pressed charges, and police arrested the suspect for aggravated assault and transported him to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.