FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies were dispatched to Atlanta Road on Feb. 20 after a disgruntled customer at Vapors Emporium had an altercation with a store employee.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Boone Studenic, 60, tried to return an item. The Cumming man became irate when a store clerk told him the store had a no-return policy. Studenic then allegedly grabbed items off the display case on the counter and tried to storm out. That provoked a fight with the clerk and sent Studenic to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Deputies charged him with battery and theft by taking.
Studenic turned himself in at the Forsyth County Jail on Feb. 23 and was released on $3,945 bail.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.