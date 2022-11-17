Ambulance driver killed in Forsyth County wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol officials say a Central EMS ambulance driver was killed in a head-on traffic collision in Forsyth County Nov. 17.
The wreck occurred at 6:51 a.m. on Ga. 20, when a Central EMS Ambulance on an emergency call entered the roadway’s center turn lane to avoid stopped traffic and was struck head-on by a Ford Mustang, GSP Public Information officer Courtney Floyd said.
An investigation of the wreck is ongoing, but at this point investigators believe the Mustang was following a tractor trailer too closely prior to the wreck. When the tractor trailer applied it’s brakes to yield to the ambulance, the mustang swerved to avoid a collision, entered the roadway’s center turn lane and struck the ambulance.
A vehicle following the Mustang, a Dodge Ram truck, was also struck in the incident.
Floyd said the driver of the Mustang and ambulance were both transported to North Fulton Regional Hospital in critical condition.
The ambulance driver, later identified as Gina Ayres, 57, of Cumming, was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m.
GSP officials said charges against the Mustang’s driver, Blanco Fermin Rodolfo, 48, of Cumming are pending further investigation.
Two other involved in the wreck received minor injuries and the roadway was closed for about 2 hours while the incident was investigated.