Alpharetta woman’s account used for purchase of tools

MILTON, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman reported that someone used her charge account to purchase items online at the Home Depot.

The charges were for two drills, valued at $426.

The police report states that the tools were picked up at the store on Holcomb Bridge Road on Dec. 14.

Another drill was ordered and picked up by the same male.

