Alpharetta woman reports theft of ring

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman reported a stolen ring Feb. 10. The woman, who works at Lowes on Davis Drive, said while she was assisting a client, she removed her ring and placed it in a cabinet in a cubical.
When she returned to retrieve the ring, it was missing. The ring is a white gold band weighing approximately 15 grams. It is engraved with “Avedo” and an infinity symbol. The value is approximately $1,000.
The victim said she did not make a police report right away because she had hoped someone would return it. But, after several days, she realized it was taken intentionally. She advised that she has no idea who took the ring, but she believes only employees would have access to that area of the building. The employee said she wanted a report for documentation purposes and stated that she does not think she would want to press charges against a coworker.