MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman on Aug. 18 reported that two BB&T Truist bank accounts were fraudulently opened in her name. The bank determined the woman was a victim of identity theft and closed the accounts.
The woman told officers she got notices from BB&T about the two accounts on May 17. She reported it to the bank’s fraud department, which launched an investigation. The woman received a letter from a BB&T fraud analyst on July 20 alerting her that investigators determined she fell prey to identity theft.
