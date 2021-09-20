ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Summerwood Lane early Sept. 2 after an immigration worker reportedly received a threatening message.
The victim told officers someone sent her the text message from an unknown number threatening to hurt her and her family if she didn’t pay $2,900. The victim told officers she handles several large immigration cases.
The suspect claimed to be part of a criminal organization called “MY GIRLS” and claimed they had located the victim and her family.
“It will be better if we reach an agreement before things get worse, the agreement is to pay a fine of $2,900,” the text stated. “If you don`t pay the fine, this is what will happen to you and everyone in your family.”
The message was accompanied with a graphic picture of an apparent murder victim along with photos of several people posing with rifles.
