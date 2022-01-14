Alpharetta woman reports burglary while she was out of town

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman called police Jan. 1 to report that while she was out of town, someone broke into her residence on Jameson Pass. The 33-year-old victim stated that when she left her residence on Dec. 23, she had turned off her Christmas lights on her balcony, shut her balcony blinds and turned the lights off in the living room. But when she returned, she discovered her Christmas lights on, the balcony blinds open, the living room light on and her office computer on.
The victim reported the spare key to her vehicle missing. Law enforcement did not see any apparent forced entry. The woman’s neighbor stated she informed her of music and the balcony lights on Dec. 24. The lights remained on until the victim returned to her apartment. The victim checked with her ex-boyfriend, but he said he hadn’t been to her apartment while she was away. The victim reported an air rifle, which belonged to her ex, was missing. He stated that he retrieved the air rifle prior to the woman leaving for her trip.
The woman was given a case number and stated she does not wish to prosecute at this time.
