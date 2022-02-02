Alpharetta woman loses funds to phone scammer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– An Alpharetta woman reported fraudulent activity to police Jan. 21. The victim was contacted by a number that showed up on her caller ID as Wells Fargo, and the caller asked if she had made some recent transactions. She said she had not made the transactions and was asked to make Zelle transactions to herself in the amount of $500. The victim also made two wire transfers.
The following day, the victim contacted Wells Fargo and was informed the phone call was a scam. Wells Fargo was able to stop the wire transfers but not the Zelle transactions.
The victim closed her account but was not able to receive a refund for the Zelle transactions.
