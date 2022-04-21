Alpharetta woman loses $15,000 in bank fraud scam

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman had $15,000 stolen from her bank accounts after a scammer contacted her April 8.
The woman received a text asking whether she had authorized a money transfer through the mobile app Zelle. She had not.
She then received a call which appeared on her caller ID as coming from her bank.
She told police the caller had confirmed all of her information, including bank account numbers and names attached to the accounts. She said they had even sent a two-factor authentication code over the phone, which were confirmed. The caller asked about three transactions which she said she hadn’t made.
After the woman hung up, she found that all of her accounts had been emptied, totaling $15,000. She contacted her bank, the Federal Trade Commission and Zelle. According to the police report, the bank refused to refund her accounts since the transactions occurred through Zelle.