Alpharetta woman cited for theft at North Point retailer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to a shoplifting call at Dillard’s department store on North Point Circle Jan. 19. A camera operator stated that a female selected merchandise from the display rack and concealed it in her clothing.
The operator stated the female wore a puffy, black coat and walked into the lingerie section where she selected a bra from a display rack.
The suspect “balled” it up in her hand, then walked toward another section where she appeared to meet with another male.
The operator stated that the female stepped into the corner near the down escalator and appeared to place the bra inside her jacket pocket and then returned to where the male was standing. The two walked through another section of the store before proceeding out the main mall exit.
Law enforcement caught up to the woman later at the Dillard’s second-floor entrance.. They told the woman she was seen selecting the bra from the shelf but was not seen returning it or purchasing it. She claimed she left it on a table in the store. The item she told law enforcement she had taken was not the shown item on the security footage. The suspect removed the item from her pants. She stated that she was going to eat lunch first and return to pay for it.
The total value of the item was $58. The suspect received a citation for theft by shoplifting under $500 and issued a court date.
