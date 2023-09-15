Alpharetta woman cited for simple battery, stalking

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 64-year-old Alpharetta woman Sept. 1 on stalking and battery charges after she allegedly violated bail conditions following her release from jail.
Deputies reported responding around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to a home on Stone Hill Road. The victim reported he had been sitting in his front yard in a chair when the suspect, his ex-wife, pulled into his driveway.
He said the suspect entered his home, and he followed her to find out what she was doing. The victim said the suspect started to yell in his face, and he thought she was angry because she had been arrested for a domestic dispute earlier in the year and may be facing jail time.
The suspect allegedly told her ex-husband to sit on the couch and said he was not going anywhere for 45 minutes, the report states. The victim reported she was also pulling on his shirt and pushing him away from the front door with both of her hands on his chest.
He said he tried to leave multiple times, but the suspect would not allow it, the report states. She also pushed her body against the door to block him from leaving.
The man later ran downstairs, exiting through the basement door and asked a neighbor to call 911. The suspect reportedly shouted for him to end the call, but she then fled.
The ex-husband reported he had filed a temporary protective order against the alleged intruder, but it had been dismissed. However, she signed a criminal bail protection order when she was released from the Forsyth County Jail in July that required her to have no contact with her ex-husband or visit his address.
She was charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor family violence simple battery.