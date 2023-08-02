Alpharetta woman charged for shoplifting at Walmart

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an Alpharetta woman July 9 on theft charges stemming from multiple shoplifting incidents in May and June.
A loss prevention employee at the Walmart on Peachtree Parkway reported shoplifting in progress around 5 p.m. June 24. The employee showed deputies surveillance footage of the suspect scanning the barcode of a $0.53 container of dental floss for the majority of the 41 items she purchased.
With the floss scanned, the suspect paid $31.90 of the $172.11 actual total, the report states.
Deputies reported loss prevention recovered the items and refunded the balance the suspect had paid to her card. She was released on a misdemeanor shoplifting citation, and the store did not criminally trespass the suspect because she had no prior history.
The store contacted the Sheriff's Office June 28 to report further evidence that the suspect had shoplifted eight times between May 3 and June 18 accounting for a total of $1,077.29 in losses.
Loss prevention reported the suspect had used the floss for the other incidents, and she frequently stole food items such as king crab and expensive steak, the report states.
The suspect was charged with felony theft by shoplifting.