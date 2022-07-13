Alpharetta woman accuses stepson of vandalizing her home

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported to police June 26 that someone had thrown a rock through the window of her home on America’s Cup Cove.
The woman told police she had been upstairs when she heard a crash come from downstairs. She said “a large rock, almost like a decorative stone” was in the dining room and the room’s window had been shattered.
When asked who she thought may have thrown the rock, the woman told police her husband’s son had been going through some issues “and was constantly under the influence of Delta 8,” according to the report. She also said her stepson had sent her and her husband angry texts that day.
The residence had a doorbell camera, but it was not charged and had not recorded the incident.