Alpharetta woman accuses movers of stealing valuables

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 35-year-old Alpharetta woman reported July 9 that nearly $4,000 in jewelry had been stolen from her new home off Cricket Lane.
The woman said she had placed a box containing five rings in a bedroom in the home the evening before. She had hired a moving company to move her belongings into the new house, and that when she returned to the box, the five rings were missing.
The woman said the rings went missing while the movers were at the house, so she called the moving company.
The five rings ranged in value from $70 to $1,100 and totaled a value of $3,970, according to the report. The woman said she wants to press charges if the offender is located.