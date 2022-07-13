Alpharetta woman accuses ex-friend of threatening daughter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported June 22 that a former friend sent her harassing texts and Facebook messages.
The woman told police that one of the messages said the friend would “put [the woman’s] daughter on a t-shirt,” which the woman interpreted to mean the woman “was going to shoot her daughter.”
There were no direct threats of violence in the messages, according to the report.
The woman said the friend had also made fake Facebook profiles in an attempt to harass her. Police attempted to contact the woman’s former friend, but she did not answer her door. The mother requested a copy of the police report to apply for a temporary protective order.