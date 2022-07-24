Alpharetta truck driver stops in front of police car

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police cited an Alpharetta man July 2 for not having proof of insurance after he allegedly stopped his truck directly in front of a police officer.
The reporting officer was on patrol around the intersection of Old Milton Parkway and South Main Street around 11 p.m. when he saw a pickup truck sitting in front of Zaxby’s, which was closed. The officer drove around the building to ensure it was secure, and when he came back around, the truck backed up in front of the officer’s car “and then just stopped.”
The truck remained stopped in front of the officer’s car for about 20 seconds before the driver pulled forward toward the exit, according to the report. The officer ran the truck’s tag while waiting for it to pull forward. The truck’s information returned as having no valid insurance.
When the truck drove away, the officer pulled the driver over in the parking lot of Crust Pasta & Pizzeria. The driver showed the officer an insurance card on his cell phone, but the card only had coverage dates and no vehicle information. When the officer asked, the driver displayed another card that had the vehicle information but no coverage dates, according to the report.
The officer checked the Department of Revenue website, which displayed that the vehicle did not have valid insurance. The officer cited the 30-year-old Alpharetta man for having no proof of insurance and told him not to drive the vehicle until he obtained the insurance.