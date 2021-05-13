ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A patrol officer spotted a group of teens gathered in the parking lot of the Cook Out along Rainwater Boulevard on April 27.

The officer wasn’t sure if they were street racers or a car club. He spotted a Mazda drive through the burger restaurant’s parking lot with several people sitting on its front trunk. Some were jumping on and off the car as it moved. One of the riders, an 18-year-old woman, fell off the hood and it appeared the Mazda ran over her leg.

But the teen popped up off the ground as the officer approached, police said. She declined medical treatment, despite being dirty and covered in scrapes, according to the officer.

Police cited her with disorderly conduct. The driver of the Mazda, also 18, was cited for reckless driving.

