ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Legacy Ridge at Alpharetta assisted living facility along North Point Parkway for an assault call Nov. 9.
Staff members told officers two residents clashed while watching television. A 79-year-old male resident took the remote control and changed channels while a female resident was watching TV, police said. The man would not return the remote and got upset when the woman asked for it back. Police said he struck the 71-year-old resident on the arm and spit on her. The woman declined to press charges.
Paramedics transported her to North Fulton Hospital to be treated.
