Alpharetta retailer retrieves purse taken by female shopper

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Theft was reported Feb. 24 at Dillard’s on North Point Circle.
The female suspect was en route to the exit when law enforcement arrived. Loss prevention officers met with police outside where the suspect was detained.
They stated to the female that they wanted their handbag back and they had observed her putting the bag into her vehicle. The suspect walked with officers to her vehicle. The handbag, a Kurt Geiger mini-Kensington bag was valued at $225. The suspect was detained for shoplifting and issued a misdemeanor citation.