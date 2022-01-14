Alpharetta resident calls police to report car vandalism

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Alpharetta police responded to a call on Jan. 1 on North Main Street to a car break-in. The victim stated that an unknown person broke out the front passenger side window of his vehicle. The glass was thrown out from the interior of the vehicle but there was nothing taken from inside.
The victim stated he had a camera pointed in the direction of the vehicle and was advised by law enforcement to contact them if he noticed anything stolen based upon the footage.
