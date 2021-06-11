ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police investigating a May 30 hit and run incident that injured two pedestrians on Milton Avenue near Ga. 9 are asking for help finding the driver.

The two pedestrians were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash, which happened about 12:45 a.m., police said. The suspect was driving a gray, four-door Honda Civic manufactured between 2016 and 2021.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle’s owner is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 678-297-6307.

