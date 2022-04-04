Alpharetta police say shopper hid items in stroller

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police issued an Alpharetta woman a misdemeanor citation March 13 for shoplifting more than $300 of merchandise at Dillard’s on North Point Circle.
Loss prevention stated the suspect had placed several clothing items on the bottom of her stroller and passed all points of sale.
The woman told police she purchased items but forgot she placed items on the bottom of the stroller. The suspect stated she had the items on the bar of the stroller, but they did not stay in place, and she put them underneath the stroller.
She said while checking out the other items, she had engaged in conversation with the cashier and forgot about the other items. Loss prevention refuted her claim, and said she strategically placed the higher priced items under the stroller and paid for the lower priced merchandise.
The total value of merchandise was $386.