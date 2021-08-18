ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two employees at the Extended Stay Hotel along Old Milton Parkway had an altercation Aug. 7 over who was responsible for doing the laundry.
Officers were dispatched to the hotel following reports that the male employee cornered his female co-worker and threatened physical harm during the argument, police said.
The woman said she was scheduled to get off work at 10 p.m. and the male co-worker changed her hours before she ended her shift. The man denied ever making a threat and said the woman confronted him.
No one was injured and there were no independent witnesses or video evidence to corroborate either party’s story. Officers did not make any arrests or press charges, citing the conflicting narratives.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.