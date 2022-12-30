Alpharetta Police recover vehicle stolen in Dawson County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A vehicle found near Ga. 400’s wood line has been identified as stolen and was returned to Dawson County, police reports said.
Alpharetta Police officers located the grey pickup truck at about 7 a.m. Dec. 15, just north of the Ga. 400 Mansell Road on-ramp. Reports said the vehicle was parked in the woods off the highway and there was no sign of a driver.
Officers learned the 2019 Toyota Tacoma truck had been reported stolen by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and it was removed from the scene.
The report did not say whether anyone had been identified as a suspect in the theft.