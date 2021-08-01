ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Huntington Lane for reports of an armed robbery July 9. The victim claimed two men robbed him in front of his mother’s Ivywood Lane apartment. He identified both men by name and said he knew them.
The victim claimed he and the suspects were sitting on his car talking when they struck him twice. At least one of the blows was from the butt end of a pistol, he said. The suspects demanded a large roll of dollar bills from the victim. They walked away after taking the money roll.
Police questioned one of the alleged robbers at his home. The man claimed he was home all day and his mother corroborated his story. Police made no arrests and determined there wasn’t yet enough probable cause to file charges.
