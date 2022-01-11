Alpharetta police investigate case of unemployment scam

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– A 57-year-old Alpharetta woman notified police on Dec. 9 that she had received a letter in the mail on December 9 from the Georgia Department of Labor regarding an application she never made for unemployment benefits.
She stated that while she has been unemployed for years, she has not filed for benefits. The letter was a denial of benefits because she failed to provide the correct information.
She went online and was advised by the Georgia Department of Labor to file a police report.
She has also filed a report online with them and is awaiting word back.
Authorities have not been able to determine who used her information to obtain unemployment benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.