ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a forced commercial burglary May 12 at a business along Old Alabama Road Con.
The burglary alarm went off at the business late May 11, but when the alarm company called a staff member, he told them not to send police because it was likely a false alarm. The business owner told officers they’d been having a lot of false alarms lately.
When cleaning crews arrived to the office early the next morning, they found glass shattered in one of the offices. The burglars stole an Apple Air Pro laptop from the building, according to police.
