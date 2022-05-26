Alpharetta men report threats over car buffing work

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two men told police they had been in an argument that involved threats relating to payment for a car buffing service on May 16.
The customer told police he had the other man buff his car the week before, but the worker did not accept Cash App as payment. The customer arranged to pay him the next day, but he was delayed by a family emergency.
The customer said the man he’d hired showed up at his workplace on May 16 and demanded payment plus an extra $10 for his trouble in collecting the debt. The customer said they both moved outside to discuss the issue, but the collector became “loud and wanting to fight.” He also said the seller threatened him with a gun he had in his car.
Police contacted the seller, who said he knew the buyer’s employer who told him to come to pick up the payment. The seller told police the buyer “came outside and threw the money and his own wallet on the ground.” He said the buyer then started an argument with the seller and “put his hands up like he wanted to fight.”
The seller said he left the area with the payment and denied threatening the buyer. No further action was taken.