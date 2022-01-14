Alpharetta man taken for $1,050 in online tire purchase

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police responded to a report of fraud on Jan. 1. A 46-year-old man told police he had paid $1,050 for four tires for his Tesla off of Facebook Marketplace.
The victim’s caretaker was with him while he made the transaction to ensure it was not a scam.
After the victim sent an initial payment of $575 through the app Zelle, a UPS tracking number was sent out for the tires with an expected delivery date of Dec. 27. The victim then sent the remaining payment through Zelle.
The caretaker looked up the tracking number later to learn that it was fake. The victim’s caretaker found the account information linked to the Zelle account and demanded a full refund.
Police advised the victim to report the incident with his bank to reclaim the lost money.
Law enforcement reached out to the man connected to the Zelle account, but he claimed he was not selling Tesla tires on Facebook. He said the caretaker threatened him and his family if the money was not refunded.
He also said had attempted to use his account information through Zelle to scam people on Facebook Marketplace.
