Alpharetta man swindled with phony credit account

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man was defrauded this month, when his identity was used to open a bank account and rack up thousands of dollars in credit card debt.
Alpharetta Police said that the man noticed a dip in his credit score on Aug. 29 and found that a Bank of America credit card had been opened in his name and $11,200 has been spent.
The man’s identity had previously been stolen and his credit was frozen in July, and he said thieves must have opened the account just before the credit freeze.
No suspect information was available at the time of the report.