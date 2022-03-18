Alpharetta man’s watch stolen from bedside table

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– A stolen watch was reported March 6 at a residence in Avalon off Old Milton Parkway.
The victim stated he met a woman at the Roaring Social on Milton Avenue and they hung out for the rest of the evening. They both left the club and went back to his apartment around midnight.
He stated that he told the woman that she could sleep on the couch. When they went to bed, he placed his watch on the nightstand and went to sleep.
The following morning, he noticed that his watch was no longer on the nightstand. He contacted Avalon security, and they looked at footage showing the female leaving the apartment not long after the victim fell asleep. The footage showed the woman on foot, walking down 2nd Street toward Old Milton Parkway.
The victim stated that the female made a comment about his watch earlier in the evening. The female had told him that she was a paralegal from Lawrenceville.