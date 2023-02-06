Alpharetta man’s car stolen after altercation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reports said a man was found lying unconscious in the street on Willshire Glen in Alpharetta Jan. 14, after receiving reports of possible shots fired in the area.
Police located the man at about 4 a.m. near 2035 Willshire Glen, as he was regaining consciousness and found a minor injury on the left side of his face.
Police learned the man’s vehicle had been taken from the scene after he was attacked. The report also noted that a BMW matching the man’s description had been seen leaving the neighborhood when police arrived on scene.
The man said he didn’t know who could have taken his car and was transported to North Fulton Regional Hospital for treatment.
No suspect has been identified.