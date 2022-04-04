Alpharetta man reports theft of Harley Davidson

MILTON, Ga. –– An Alpharetta man reported his Harley Davidson bike stolen March 22 on Birmingham Road. The victim told police his friend had taken his bike without permission, and he has been unable to locate him.
The registered owner of the vehicle, the victim’s wife, said that the suspect had stopped by their house March 17 and rode off on the bike without permission. She then asked the suspect to return the motorcycle, but he refused.
The victim said his friend had taken his bike for a ride without permission on a prior occasion but returned it the same day. Police filed vehicle theft on the motorcycle.