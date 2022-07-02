Alpharetta man reports check stolen from mail, Forged for over $7,000

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported June 17 that he lost $7,100 after a check he had mailed was stolen and rewritten.
The man told police he had mailed a check for $1,100 to his bookkeeping solutions company in Marietta. He said he placed the check in a postal box at the post office on Old Milton Parkway.
The man later received word from his bank that the check had been cashed for $7,100 and had been endorsed under a woman’s name. The man said he had an app on his phone that showed the check had been retrieved from the mailbox and processed inside the post office and was scheduled to be mailed.
The man said the check had been cashed by the Bank of Texas, from what his own bank had told him. He said he needed a police report for his bank to investigate further.