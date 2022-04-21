Alpharetta man points weapon at woman in traffic

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at a woman in traffic April 11.
The woman told police she had merged onto the Ga. 400 southbound ramp at Windward Parkway when another driver pulled beside her and raised his middle finger at her. She told police she waved to apologize because she was not sure if she had cut the man off.
The woman said that when she slowed down to let the man pass, he slowed down as well, rolled down his window and pointed a pistol at her. When she tried to slow down, the man would slow down alongside her. The woman took a picture of the man’s license plate.
Police were not able to see the driver in the picture, but the car’s tag returned to an Alpharetta man, according to the report. The police report included no further information, but the woman advised she wanted to press charges.