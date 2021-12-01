Alpharetta man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 assault

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man faces eight years in prison after admitting he kicked and beat uniformed police officers during Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, pleaded guilty to “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers,” The Department of Justice announced Dec. 1.
A criminal complaint filed in June alleges that camera footage shows Creek striking a Metropolitan Police officer and a member of the U.S. Capitol Police. The document also refers to financial, phone, travel and social media records that place Creek at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The affidavit states that in a voluntary meeting May 21, Creek told the FBI that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but “did not remember assaulting any officer.” Creek also provided the FBI with a description of the clothes he was wearing on that day and the names of his traveling companions.
FBI agents arrested Creek June 9 in Alpharetta, on federal felony charges including assault on a federal officer, physical violence on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
In a plea agreement Creek signed in October, he admits to striking, pushing and kicking the police officers.
Creek remains free pending a sentencing hearing, scheduled for March 10, 2022. He faces up to eight years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
— Carl Appen
