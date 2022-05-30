Alpharetta man out nearly $50,000 after identity is stolen

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man lost nearly $50,000 over two years after his identity was used to open fraudulent bank accounts.
The man reported the loss to police on May 16. He said he found the fraudulent accounts reflected on his credit score.
Five fraudulent accounts were opened under the man’s name, each under a different bank or credit union. Each account had between $5,000 and $16,000 withdrawn from it, totaling about $48,000.
The man said he needed the police report to dispute the charges with the banks.