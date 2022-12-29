Alpharetta man killed in Forsyth County wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities said a 30-year-old Alpharetta man was killed after a head-on collision in Forsyth County Dec. 24.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision at about 11 p.m. after responding to reports of a single vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of a 2016 Chevy Silverado had just entered the subdivision and was traveling on River Club Drive when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver, James Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said.
Miller said the circumstances of the wreck are under investigation.