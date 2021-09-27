ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Old Milton Parkway early Sept. 12 for a call of gunshots fired into a vehicle.
The vehicle owner met officers in the parking lot of a cleaning company. He told them he found two bullet holes in his Volkswagen Eos.
Police said the bullet holes were in the middle of the passenger’s side door and the lower end of the vehicle’s trim. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at the U.S. Post Office next door to the parking lot just hours prior to the call.
Investigators searched the area for shell casings but found none.
