Alpharetta man extorted for money after computer hacked

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta resident called police May 17 after an unidentified person gained access to his computer and attempted to extort money.
The man said he received an email the day before saying he had an overdue invoice. The email contained a phone number to dispute the claim. After he called the number, the person on the phone gained remote access to the man’s computer and locked him out.
The scammer demanded the man pay $369 to unlock his computer. The man refused. The man called the number again the next day, and the same person answered and again demanded money.
The man had not lost any money through the scam but was unable to access his computer. The responding officer recorded the incident and encouraged the man to take his computer to a technician to regain access.