Alpharetta man cited for theft from Target

MILTON, Ga. –– A 23-year-old Alpharetta man was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting at Target on Ga. 9 on July 9.
Loss prevention told police he had seen the suspect going around the store to various departments and putting items in a shopping cart.
The suspect was then seen purchasing one item, then bagging the remaining items that were in the grocery cart without paying for them. Loss prevention then confronted him, and he was detained until police arrived.
Loss prevention requested the man be criminally trespassed from Target.
All items that Darien attempted to take were 12 apparel items, five electronic items, one health and beauty item and one home item.
Police issued the man a misdemeanor citation and a criminal trespass warning.