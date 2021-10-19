Alpharetta man charged with human trafficking

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Fernandez in Athens-Clarke County on Aug. 31 at the University of Georgia, where he is a student at the Terry College of Business.
Fernandez was charged with kidnapping, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) in both Athens-Clarke and Cook counties. He is currently being held without bond at the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
The investigation began April 16, 2020, when the Sparks Police Department in Cook County requested the GBI to assist with a missing person’s case.
The investigation led agents to Chestertown, Kent County, Maryland, where a 14-year-old girl was found hiding in a crawl space under the home of 50-year-old Brady Alan Hart.
After further investigation, agents said they linked Fernandez as Hart’s associate. According to the Kent County News, Fernandez and Hart are accused of transporting the young girl to locations in Cook and Athens-Clarke counties for labor or servitude.
The newspaper also reported on Sept. 29 that Hart told police he had met the girl online about a year and a half earlier. In a statement of probable cause, Hart said he had traveled to Georgia at least two other times to see the girl and had picked her up in April 2020 “at her request.”
Hart allegedly told police he knew the girl had run away because he had been in contact with her since she left home, according to the newspaper.
Most recently, Hart was arrested in Kent County on Sept. 8 and charged with enticing a minor, kidnapping, interstate interference with custody, two counts of trafficking of persons for labor or servitude (sex trafficking of a minor) and two counts of enticing a minor in Cook and Athens-Clarke counties. He was extradited to the Cook County Jail late last month.
Hart had been arrested in connection to the case about a year and a half ago but was later released on bond. Fernandez was also arrested in Cook County on July 21 for conspiracy to commit interstate interference with custody, interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
At this point in the investigation, the GBI said, only one victim has been identified.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103 or the Sparks Police Department at 229-546-8211.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
