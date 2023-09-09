Alpharetta man charged with false imprisonment

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Alpharetta man Aug. 9 on false imprisonment, battery and cruelty to children charges following a domestic dispute.
Sheriff’s deputies, joined by Alpharetta police, responded to the incident around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Deerfield Crossing Drive
The victim reported coming home around 10 p.m. She said the suspect had cooked dinner, but she had already picked up dinner from Wendy’s. The meal conflict led to an argument, and the woman decided to stay with her family. She said the suspect had also been drinking, the report states.
The suspect allegedly blocked her from leaving the apartment, and she reported he grabbed her and knocked her onto the floor.
She said the suspect took her cellphone after she said she was calling 911.
The victim reported the altercation had taken place in the kitchen, and it was witnessed by their daughter. Neighbors had also heard the victim screaming, the report states.
The suspect allegedly fled before authorities arrived. Forsyth County deputies located the man around midnight, and he reportedly smelled of alcohol.
He told deputies they had been arguing all day but did not explain why. He also said he never made physical contact with her, and he initially denied taking her phone, though it was in his possession.
The suspect was charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree, battery family violence and interfering with a 911 call.