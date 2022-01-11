Alpharetta man charged with arson days after receiving eviction notice

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man facing eviction is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire in November.

Two employees for the moving company Alpha Eviction and Collection in Decatur told police that on the morning of Nov. 18, 2021, they arrived at the home on Bethany Road, where they were confronted by 52-year-old Jesse Hooper.

According to the incident report, Hooper told them he had a restraining order against Brickstone Properties, so, to avoid a confrontation, the two men walked across the street to wait for the Fulton County Marshal’s Office.

A few minutes later, one of the men reportedly saw a silver passenger car leave the driveway and smoke begin to emanate from the home. A deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said he had visited the residence three days prior, but no one had been home.

The deputy said he posted the final eviction paperwork on the front door. On Nov. 18, 2021, he and another deputy returned to the home to oversee the eviction, which is when they found the home ablaze.

No known injuries were reported. However, the Alpharetta and Milton fire departments shut down parts of Bethany Road between Mid Broadwell Road and Mayfield Road to get the fire under control.

The Alpharetta Fire Marshal’s Office and Alpharetta Criminal Investigative Division investigated the incident. According to Hooper’s arrest warrants, canine Officer Flash, who is trained in accelerant detection, indicated accelerant had been used in three separate areas of the basement, which is where the fire is believed to have begun.

The warrants also stated Hooper and his wife had not paid their mortgage for about five years and that Brickstone Properties had purchased the home in January 2021. Property records show the house was built in 2006.

Hooper was booked into the Fulton County Jail Nov. 29, 2021, and charged with arson in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a felony. He has since been released on bond.