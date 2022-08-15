Alpharetta man charged $44,000 for computer services

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man who contracted for computer help through an online service, reportedly had more than $44,000 stolen from him by the company.
According to an Alpharetta Police incident report, the man intended to pay the company “Safe Tee Soft” $180 for computer services, but when it came time for payment, the company allegedly changed the total amount to $44,180.
The victim’s bank completed the $44,000 wire transfer before the change in charges was discovered.
Investigators identified several phone numbers used by suspects in the transaction, but no other suspect information was immediately available.